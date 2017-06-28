版本:
BRIEF-B. Riley Financial, says on June 28, co entered into at market issuance sales agreement with FBR Capital Markets & Co

June 28 B. Riley Financial Inc:

* B. Riley financial Inc says on June 28, co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with FBR capital markets & co - sec filing

* B. Riley financial Inc - co may offer and sell, up to $39.63 million principal amount of co's 7.50% senior notes due 2027 and 7.50% senior notes due 2021 Source text (bit.ly/2sodMia) Further company coverage:
