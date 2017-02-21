BRIEF-B. Riley Financial sees Q4 2016 revenue $92 mln-$94 mln

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1 bln Connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 B. Riley Financial Inc:
* B. Riley financial updates preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results; declares regular $0.08 quarterly dividend and $0.18 special dividend
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $92 million to $94 million
* b. Riley financial - expects to report net income for q4 in range of $12.3 million to $12.8 million, adjusted ebitda for q4 in range of $24.5 million to $25.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett