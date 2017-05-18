BRIEF-B. Riley Financial to acquire Wunderlich Securities

BRIEF-Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
* Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
May 18 B. Riley Financial Inc
* Deal anticipated to be accretive to b. Riley financial's 2017 earnings per share
* B. Riley Financial to acquire Wunderlich Securities
* B. Riley Financial Inc - deal for $67 million in total consideration
* Says expect to realize substantial cost synergies
* Total consideration includes $36 million in cash, 1.9 million shares of co's stock, and warrants to purchase 0.82 million shares of co's stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company
* Charges follow 5-year investigation (Adds context, no comment from lawyer)