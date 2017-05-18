BRIEF-B. Riley Financial to acquire Wunderlich Securities

May 18 B. Riley Financial Inc

* Deal anticipated to be accretive to b. Riley financial's 2017 earnings per share

* B. Riley Financial to acquire Wunderlich Securities

* B. Riley Financial Inc - deal for $67 million in total consideration

* Says expect to realize substantial cost synergies

* Total consideration includes $36 million in cash, 1.9 million shares of co's stock, and warrants to purchase 0.82 million shares of co's stock