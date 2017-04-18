版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 21:27 BJT

BRIEF-B. Riley Financial's unit announced fund managed by GACP entered deal with General Finance Corporation

April 18 B. Riley Financial Inc

* B. Riley Financial - unit announced fund managed by GACP entered deal with General Finance Corporation to provide $20 million term loan for certain units of GFC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
