BRIEF-B2Gold Corp Q1 consolidated gold production of 132,736 ounces

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shanghai stocks, Aussie dollar down after Moody's downgrades China
TOKYO, May 24 China's main stock index fell one percent and the Australian dollar slipped on Wednesday after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
April 20 B2gold Corp
* B2GOLD Corp reports strong first quarter 2017 gold production results; Fekola project mine construction remains on target for an October 2017 production start
* B2Gold - Q1 consolidated gold production of 132,736 ounces, 4% (or 4,892 ounces) higher than same period in 2016
* Qtrly consolidated gold revenue of $146.3 million on sales of 119,937 ounces at an average price of $1,219 per ounce
* Company is on track to meet its 2017 annual guidance of between 545,000 to 595,000 ounces of gold production
* B2Gold - looking forward to 2018, co projecting consolidated gold production to increase significantly and to be between 900,000 and 950,000 ounces
* For FY 2017 consolidated cash operating costs are expected to be between $610 and $650 per ounce
* FY 2017 all-in-sustaining costs are expected to be between $940 and $970 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday morning helped by exporters after the dollar gained against the yen, while financials gained ground thanks to a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.
May 23 Results of a tight election in western Canada's British Columbia remained unclear late on Tuesday following two days of vote recounting, with a razor close race on Vancouver Island poised to determine control of the provincial government.