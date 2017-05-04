BRIEF-B2Gold Corp says Q1 loss per share $0.01

May 4 B2gold Corp

* B2Gold Corp. Reports strong first quarter 2017 results exceeding its budget guidance; fekola project mine construction remains on target for an october 1, 2017 production start

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* B2Gold - qtrly consolidated gold production of 132,736 ounces, 6% above budget and 4% higher than same period in 2016

* B2Gold Corp - for 2017, is projecting consolidated gold production expected to be in range of between 545,000 and 595,000 ounces

* Qtrly consolidated gold revenue of $146.3 million on sales of 119,937 ounces at an average price of $1,219 per ounce

* On track to meet its 2017 annual guidance of between 545,000 to 595,000 ounces of gold production

* B2Gold Corp - forecast consolidated cash operating costs and aisc per ounce are expected to decrease in 2018