BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox reports Q1 adjusted earnings $0.04/shr

May 9 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc

* Babcock & Wilcox announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $391.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $416.5 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.14

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.75 to $0.95

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $1.8 billion

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $1.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
