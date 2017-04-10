BRIEF-Bacanora Minerals enters into strategic partnership with Hanwa Co

April 10 Bacanora Minerals Ltd

* Bacanora Minerals Ltd - entered into a strategic partnership with Hanwa Co

* Bacanora Minerals Ltd - Hanwa to acquire an initial 10 percent interest in Bacanora, raising about C$16.9 million in proceeds to company

* Bacanora Minerals Ltd - Hanwa shall have an option to increase its equity interest in bacanora to 19.9 percent

* Bacanora Minerals- deal comprised of initial 10 percent equity in co, off-take deal up to 100 percent of battery grade lithium carbonate produced at Sonora lithium project