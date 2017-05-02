BRIEF-Badger Explorer ASA enters into definitive agreement to acquire Dwellop AS

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Badger Explorer ASA
* Enters into definitive agreement to acquire dwellop as
* Signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of outstanding shares in dwellop as for purchase price of NOK 185 million
* Cash consideration will be paid at completion using company's existing cash reserves
* NOK 60 million shall be settled in cash at completion of transaction
* Transaction is expected to take place towards end of May 2017
* Consideration shares will be issued on separate isin awaiting approval of document, expected to be published in beginning of June 2017
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.