BRIEF-BAE Systems says 'atmospherics around U.S. are positive'

BRIEF-Bank of the Ozarks says offering 6.60 mln common shares
* Bank of the ozarks, inc. Announces public offering of common stock
Feb 23 Bae Systems
* Ceo says portfolio in the u.s. Is well balanced, "atmospherics around u.s. positive" at this stage
* Ceo says will not give any commitment to time frame on saudi batch 2 typhoon order
* Cfo says nature of company's long-term contract will enable it to take a long view on pension deficit Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Bank of the ozarks, inc. Announces public offering of common stock
* Pvh corp. Reports 2017 first quarter revenue and eps above guidance and raises full year guidance
* Williams-Sonoma, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results net revenues grow 1.2% with comparable brand revenue growth of 0.1% pottery barn comparable brand revenue sequentially improves 270bps gaap eps of $0.45, non-gaap eps of $0.51