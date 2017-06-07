BRIEF-Bahram Akradi sends a letter to Richard Weber, chairman of Northern Oil And Gas Inc board

June 7 Northern Oil And Gas Inc:
* Bahram Akradi says on June 7 sent letter to richard weber,
chairman of northern oil and gas inc board
* Bahram Akradi, in letter to Weber, says Northern Oil And
Gas Inc must re-align its capital structure to reduce its
leverage
* Bahram Akradi in letter to Weber says Northern Oil And Gas
board must form strategy committee for defining co’s direction
in near, medium, long term
* Bahram Akradi in letter to Weber says Northern Oil And Gas
must divest from its non-core assets
* Bahram Akradi reports a 9.71 percent in Northern Oil And
Gas as of June 7 versus previous stake of 9.47 percent as of May
25
Source text:(bit.ly/2s5vnjh)
