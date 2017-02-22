BRIEF-Bahri, Bunge to form ocean freight joint venture

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Bunge Ltd
* Bahri and Bunge to form ocean freight joint venture
* JV will operate under name Bunge Bahri Dry Bulk Ltd.
* Financial terms of agreements were not disclosed
* company plans to ship over 5 million metric tons in year one, ramping up volume over time to double-digit figures
* Joint venture will be financed pro rata by bdb and bunge
* BDB and Bunge will own 60/40% of JV respectively, and it will be registered and based in Dubai
* JV will charter, commercially operate Supramax / Panamax initially from fleet currently owned/managed by BDB & subsequently from 3rd parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.