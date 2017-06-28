BRIEF-Baidu announces pricing of $1.5 billion notes offering

BRIEF-Shell's floating liquefied natural gas facility leaves South Korea shipyard
* Shell's prelude floating liquefied natural gas facility left Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in Geoje, South Korea this morning
June 28 Baidu Inc
* Baidu announces pricing of us$1.5 billion notes offering
* Baidu inc - public offering consists of us$900 million of 2.875% notes due 2022 and us$600 million of 3.625% notes due 2027
* Baidu inc - pricing of its public offering of us$1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of its notes
* Baidu inc says company expects to receive net proceeds from offering of approximately us$1.49 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shell's prelude floating liquefied natural gas facility left Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in Geoje, South Korea this morning
* Hertz global holdings - hertz corp took steps to utilize portion of proceeds from issuance of 7.625% senior second priority secured notes due 2022
* Bioverativ inc - on june 28, entered into a credit agreement by and among bioverativ and certain subsidiaries as borrowers - sec filing