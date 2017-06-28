BRIEF-Baidu announces pricing of $1.5 billion notes offering

June 28 Baidu Inc

* Baidu inc - ‍public offering consists of us$900 million of 2.875% notes due 2022 and us$600 million of 3.625% notes due 2027​

* Baidu inc says company expects to receive net proceeds from offering of approximately us$1.49 billion