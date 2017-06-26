版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二

BRIEF-Baidu files preliminary prospectus supplement related to potential two-part notes offering

June 26 Baidu Inc-

* Baidu Inc files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a potential two-part notes offering - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2uadT27) Further company coverage:
