BRIEF-Baidu Inc Q4 revenue RMB 18.212 billion

BRIEF-Aerie Pharma's Roclatan succeeds in second late-stage study
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
Feb 23 Baidu Inc
* Baidu announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up 4.2 to 7.6 percent
* Baidu Inc says total revenues in Q4 of 2016 were RMB 18.212 billion ($2.623 billion), a 2.6% decrease from corresponding period in 2015
* Baidu says online marketing revenues for Q4 of 2016 were RMB 16.166 billion ($2.328 billion), representing an 8.2% decrease
* Baidu says basic and diluted earnings per ads for Q4 of 2016 amounted to $1.65 and $1.64, respectively
* Baidu says non-GAAP diluted earnings per ads for Q4 of 2016 amounted to RMB 13.23 ($1.91)
* Baidu says mobile search monthly active users (MAUS) were 665 million for month of December 2016, an increase of 2% year-over-year
* Baidu says mobile maps MAUS were 341 million for month of December 2016, an increase of 13% year-over-year
* Baidu says traffic acquisition cost as a component of cost of revenues was $379.7 million, representing 14.5% of total revenues
* Baidu says gross merchandise value for transaction services totaled RMB 18.1 billion ($2.6 billion) for Q4 of 2016, an increase of 23% year-over-year
* Baidu says Baidu wallet activated accounts reached 100 million at end of December 2016, an increase of 88% year-over-year
* Baidu says currently expects to generate total revenues in an amount ranging from RMB 16.480 billion ($2.374 billion) to RMB 17.030 billion ($2.453 billion) for Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high close, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon.
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.