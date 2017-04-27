BRIEF-Baidu Q1 revenue of RMB16.891 bln($2.454 bln)

April 27 Baidu Inc:
* Baidu announces first quarter 2017 results
* Baidu Inc - total revenues in q1 of 2017 were rmb16.891
billion ($2.454 billion), a 6.8 pct increase from corresponding
period in 2016
* Baidu - total revenues in Q1 of 2017 was $2.454 billion, a
6.8 pct increase
* Baidu inc - qtrly net income attributable to baidu in q1
of 2017 was RMB1.777 billion a 10.6 pct decrease from
corresponding period in 2016
* Baidu inc - online marketing revenues for q1 of 2017 were
rmb14.738 billion ($2.141 billion), representing a 1.3% decrease
from corresponding period in 2016
* Baidu - qtrly non-gaap net income attributable to Baidu in
Q1 of 2017 was RMB2.390 billion a 1.3 pct increase from
corresponding period in 2016
* Non-Gaap diluted earnings per ads for Q1 of 2017 $1.00
* Baidu - diluted earnings attributable to Baidu per ads for
Q1 of 2017 were $0.67
* Baidu - traffic acquisition cost as component of cost of
revenues was RMB2.185 billion ($317.5 million), representing
12.9 pct of total revenues, versus 14.1 pct in corresponding
period in 2016
* Baidu - Q2 2017, outlook expects to generate total
revenues in an amount ranging from RMB20.470 billion to
RMB20.980 billion
