BRIEF-Baidu reports qtrly revenue of $2.45 bln

April 27 Baidu Inc:
* Baidu announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 traffic acquisition cost as component of cost of revenues was RMB2.185 billion ($317.5 million), representing 12.9% of total revenues versus 14.1%
* Total revenues in Q1 of 2017 were RMB16.891 billion ($2.454 billion), a 6.8% increase from corresponding period in 2016
* Total revenues in Q1 of 2017 was $2.454 billion, a 6.8% increase
* Qtrly net income attributable to baidu in Q1 of 2017 was RMB1.777 billion a 10.6% decrease from corresponding period in 2016
* Online marketing revenues for Q1 of 2017 were RMB14.738 billion ($2.141 billion), representing a 1.3% decrease from corresponding period in 2016
* Qtrly non-gaap net income attributable to Baidu in Q1 of 2017 was RMB2.390 billion a 1.3% increase from corresponding period in 2016
* Non-Gaap diluted earnings per ADS for Q1 of 2017 $1.00
* Diluted earnings attributable to Baidu per ADS for Q1 of 2017 were $0.67
* Q2 2017, outlook expects to generate total revenues in an amount ranging from RMB20.470 billion to RMB20.980 billion
* Jennifer Li is taking on role to form Baidu Capital, an investment firm, and serve as its CEO
* Jennifer intends to step down as Baidu's Chief Financial Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F