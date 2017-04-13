版本:
2017年 4月 13日 星期四 14:50 BJT

BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception

April 13 Baidu Inc

* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception

* Following acquisition, core xPerception team will join Baidu Research Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
