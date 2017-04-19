BRIEF-Baidu to open autonomous driving technology for restricted environment in July

April 18 Baidu Inc
* Baidu announces project Apollo, opening up its autonomous
driving platform
* Will first open its autonomous driving technology for
restricted environment in July
* Gradually introduce fully autonomous driving capabilities
on highways and open city roads over time by 2020
* "Apollo" project provides complete hardware and software
service solution that includes vehicle platform, hardware
platform, software platform and cloud data services
* Will share its technology for cars running autonomously in
simple urban road conditions towards end of 2017
