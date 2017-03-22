版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 12:14 BJT

BRIEF-Baidu's chief scientist Andrew Ng says he is resigning from Baidu- blog post

March 22 (Reuters) -

* Baidu's chief scientist Andrew Ng says he is resigning from Baidu- blog post Source bit.ly/2nQGebh
