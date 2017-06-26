版本:
BRIEF-Bain, Cinven fail to win backing for 4.1 bln euros Stada takeover - FT, citing sources

June 26 (Reuters) -

* Bain, Cinven fail to win backing for 4.1 billion euros Stada takeover - FT, citing sources Source : on.ft.com/2tNEqmC
