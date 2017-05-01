版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日 星期一 21:37 BJT

BRIEF-Baker Hughes announced introduction of its deepfrac deepwater multistage fracturing service

May 1 Baker Hughes Inc

* Baker hughes inc - announced introduction of its deepfrac deepwater multistage fracturing service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
