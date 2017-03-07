BRIEF-Baker Hughes announces February 2017 Rig counts

BRIEF-GM to cut jobs in international HQ in Singapore
* Gm to reduce staff of 180 people at international operations, based in singapore, to about 50 by end of year, according to person familiar with matter Further company coverage:
March 7 Baker Hughes Inc
* Baker Hughes announces February 2017 Rig counts
* Baker Hughes Inc - Average U.S. Rig count for February 2017 was 744, up 61 from 683 counted in January 2017
* Baker Hughes Inc - Average Canadian Rig count for February 2017 was 342, up 40 from 302 counted in January 2017
* Baker Hughes Inc - Worldwide Rig count for Feb 2017 was 2,027, up 109 from 1,918 counted in January 2017, and up 266 from 1,761 counted in February 2016
* Baker Hughes Inc - International Rig count for February 2017 was 941, up 8 from 933 counted in January 2017
* Baker Hughes- International offshore Rig count for Feb 2017 was 200, down 6 from 206 counted in Jan 2017, down 25 from 225 counted in February 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gm to reduce staff of 180 people at international operations, based in singapore, to about 50 by end of year, according to person familiar with matter Further company coverage:
May 24 General Motors Co will slash headcount in its international headquarters in Singapore as part of its efforts to reduce exposure to unprofitable and unpromising markets.
VANCOUVER, May 24 Canadian miner Teck Resources does not expect a material impact on production at its Highland Valley copper unit because of unusual spring weather earlier in May, a spokesman said on Wednesday.