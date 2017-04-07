BRIEF-Baker Hughes average U.S. Rig count for March 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in Feb.

April 7 Baker Hughes Inc:

* Baker Hughes announces March 2017 rig counts

* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017

* Baker Hughes Inc - worldwide rig count for march 2017 was 1,985, down 42 from 2,027 counted in February 2017

* Baker Hughes- international offshore rig count for march 2017 was 197, down 3 from 200 counted in FEB 2017, and down 14 from 211 counted in march 2016

* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: