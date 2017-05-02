版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-Baker Hughes says board elected Martin Craighead as chairman

May 2 Baker Hughes Inc

* Baker Hughes - on april 27, board elected Martin Craighead as chairman of board of directors and J. Larry Nichols as lead director - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐