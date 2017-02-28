BRIEF-Balchem Corporation posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.67

BRIEF-Slate retail REIT reports C$65 mln bought deal equity offering
* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement
Feb 28 Balchem Corp
* Balchem Corporation reports fourth quarter net earnings of $15.9 million with record fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $37.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.50
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.67
* Q4 sales $140.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $141.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aetna-Shareholder proposal requesting preparation of annual report on co's direct & indirect lobbying activities, expenditures was not approved at meeting
