BRIEF-Ball Corp. board declares 2-for-1 split; ups dividend

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Ball Corp
* Ball board declares 2-for-1 split; increases quarterly dividend 54 percent
* Ball corp - increased quarterly cash dividend by 54 percent to 10 cents on a post-split basis
* Ball board declares 2-for-1 split; increases quarterly dividend 54 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: