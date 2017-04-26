版本:
2017年 4月 27日

BRIEF-Ball Corp. board declares 2-for-1 split; ups dividend

April 26 Ball Corp

* Ball board declares 2-for-1 split; increases quarterly dividend 54 percent

* Ball corp - increased quarterly cash dividend by 54 percent to 10 cents on a post-split basis

* Ball board declares 2-for-1 split; increases quarterly dividend 54 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
