版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 27日 星期一 21:29 BJT

BRIEF-Ball Corp sells Paint and General Line Plant in Hubbard, Ohio

March 27 Ball Corp

* Ball Corporation sells Paint and General Line plant in Hubbard, Ohio

* Sale of its Paint and General Line Can manufacturing facility in Hubbard, Ohio, to U.S.-based BWAY Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐