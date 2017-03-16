版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 19:44 BJT

BRIEF-Ballantyne Q4 revenue $20.4 million versus $21.3 million

March 16 Ballantyne Strong Inc

* Ballantyne strong reports financial results for fourth quarter 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.08 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $20.4 million versus $21.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐