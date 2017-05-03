版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-Ballantyne subsidiary entered into 5-yr term loan facility for aggregate amount of $2 mln

May 3 Ballantyne Strong Inc:

* Ballantyne Strong Inc- on April 27 subsidiary entered into a five-year term loan facility for an aggregate amount of $2.0 million - SEC filing

* Ballantyne Strong Inc- term loan bears interest at a fixed rate of 4.50% per annum and matures on may 10, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
