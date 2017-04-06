版本:
2017年 4月 6日 星期四

BRIEF-Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market

April 5 Ballard Power Systems Inc

* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market

* Says to supply Broad-Ocean with 200 fuel cell modules in 2017 to support initial projects

* Says the $11 million order to be incremental to expected $25 million value of technology transfer deal

