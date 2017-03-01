BRIEF-Ballard qtrly loss per share $0.01

BRIEF-Third Point says issues new DowDuPont board must consider include capital structure, optimal cost of capital
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
March 1 Ballard Power Systems Inc:
* Ballard reports Q4 and full year 2016 results & 2017 outlook
* Qtrly total revenue was $30.7 million, a 54% improvement
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Ballard Power Systems Inc says China is expected to account for an increased proportion of total revenue in 2017
* Has committed orders of $87 million expected for delivery in 2017
* Ballard Power Systems - anticipates growth in power products in 2017, supported by increased activity in heavy duty motive and growth in portable power
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $26.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.
CHICAGO, May 24 Shares of Bunge Ltd touched a 22-month high on Wednesday, signaling investors' hopes for consolidation in the commodities sector even after the U.S. agribusiness said it was not in M&A talks with the agricultural unit of Glencore Plc.