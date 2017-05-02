版本:
BRIEF-Ballard reports Q1 2017 results

May 1 Ballard Power Systems Inc

* Ballard reports q1 2017 results

* Ballard Power Systems Inc - total revenue was $22.7 million in quarter, an increase of 39% resulting from growth in both power products and technology solutions.

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
