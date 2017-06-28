版本:
BRIEF-Baloise acquires digital home-moving services platform MOVU

June 28 BALOISE HOLDING AG

* ACQUISITION OF DIGITAL HOME-MOVING SERVICES PLATFORM MOVU

* THE PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
