BRIEF-Baloise acquires digital home-moving services platform MOVU

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 29
ZURICH, June 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,110 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
June 28 BALOISE HOLDING AG
* ACQUISITION OF DIGITAL HOME-MOVING SERVICES PLATFORM MOVU
* THE PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, June 29 Logitech has proposed raising its dividend by 10 percent to 0.62 Swiss francs per share, the computer peripherals and mobile speaker maker said on Thursday, after it reported its highest level of operating cash flow in seven years.
* 97 pct of Rio shareholders back coal assets sale to Yancoal