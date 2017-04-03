版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 13:04 BJT

BRIEF-Baloise Holding acquires around 70 pct of Pax Anlage AG

April 3 Baloise Holding Ltd:

* Acquires around 70 percent of Pax Anlage AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐