瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 14:10 BJT

BRIEF-Baloise Holding publishes prospectus for public takeover offer

March 10 Baloise Holding Ltd:

* Publishes offer prospectus for public takeover offer for Pax Anlage AG

* Board of directors of Pax Anlage resolved to support the offeror's public takeover offer and to recommend to the shareholders that they accept it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
