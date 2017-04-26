版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 13:08 BJT

BRIEF-Baloise Holding says public takeover bid for Pax Anlage comes to fruition

April 26 Baloise Holding AG:

* Baloise's public takeover bid for Pax Anlage AG comes to fruition

* Up to the end of the offer period, a total of 17,685 Pax Anlage shares were offered to the offeror, equating to 9.83 pct of all Pax Anlage shares listed as at 25 April

* Baloise's long-term equity investment in Pax Anlage at the end of the offer period stands at total of 146,224 Pax Anlage shares, equating to 81.24 per cent of voting rights and share capital of Pax Anlage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
