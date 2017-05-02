BRIEF-Baloise holds 81.24 pct stake in Pax Anlage

BRIEF-Kuehne und Nagel announces strategic cooperation in China
* ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC COOPERATION TO SUPPORT SHANGHAI TO TAICANG EXPRESS IN CHINA Source text - http://bit.ly/2qLukTz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Baloise Holding Ltd
* Publication of definitive interim outcome of Baloise's successful takeover bid for Pax Anlage AG
* Additional acceptance period of ten trading days, during which public shareholders of Pax Anlage can accept offer, begins on 3 May 2017 and is likely to end on 16 May 2017
* Baloise's long-term equity investment in Pax Anlage at end of offer period stands at a total of 146,224 Pax Anlage shares, equating to 81.24 per cent of voting rights and share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 23 UBS has agreed to buy a majority stake in Brazil's Consenso, its first purchase in Latin America in four years as the world's biggest wealth manager looks to grow its business in the region's largest economy.
