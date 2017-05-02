BRIEF-Baloise holds 81.24 pct stake in Pax Anlage

May 2 Baloise Holding Ltd

* Publication of definitive interim outcome of Baloise's successful takeover bid for Pax Anlage AG

* Additional acceptance period of ten trading days, during which public shareholders of Pax Anlage can accept offer, begins on 3 May 2017 and is likely to end on 16 May 2017

* Baloise's long-term equity investment in Pax Anlage at end of offer period stands at a total of 146,224 Pax Anlage shares, equating to 81.24 per cent of voting rights and share capital