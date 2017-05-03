版本:
2017年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Banc Of California Q1 earnings per share $0.23

May 3 Banc Of California Inc

* Banc Of California Inc Qtrly net interest income $80.5 million versus $67.24 million

* Banc of california reports first quarter 2017 earnings

* Banc Of California Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
