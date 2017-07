BRIEF-Banc Of California Q2 earnings per share $0.14

July 26 (Reuters) - Banc Of California Inc

* Banc Of California reports second quarter 2017 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14

* Banc Of California Inc says Q2 common equity tier 1 capital ratio improved from prior quarter to 9.8%

* Banc Of California Inc says consolidated assets totaled $10.4 billion at June 30, 2017, down 6% compared to prior quarter and up 2% compared to prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: