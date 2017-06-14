版本:
2017年 6月 14日 星期三

BRIEF-Banc Of California says interim CFO Francisco Turner has resigned

June 14 Banc Of California Inc:

* Francisco A. Turner has resigned from his role as interim chief financial officer

* Albert Wang will assume role of principal financial officer as company continues its search for a permanent CFO

* Banc Of California - Turner's decision to resign did not relate to any issues regarding co's financial reporting or integrity of bank's systems or controls Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
