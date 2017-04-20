版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 02:50 BJT

BRIEF-Bancfirst Corporation Q1 earnings per share $1.36

April 20 Bancfirst Corp

* Bancfirst corporation reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $1.36

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income for q1 of 2017 increased to $54.8 million compared to $50.0 million for q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐