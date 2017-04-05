版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 21:53 BJT

BRIEF-Banco do Brasil gets $1.35 billion bid for Patagonia unit - Bloomberg

April 5 (Reuters) -

* Banco do Brasil gets $1.35 billion bid for Patagonia unit - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Banco Macro SA submitted highest bids for Banco do Brasil's Patagonia unit - Bloomberg Source : ID:bloom.bg/2nDK5Hz
