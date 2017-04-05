BRIEF-Banco do Brasil gets $1.35 billion bid for Patagonia unit - Bloomberg

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 (Reuters) -
* Banco do Brasil gets $1.35 billion bid for Patagonia unit - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Banco Macro SA submitted highest bids for Banco do Brasil's Patagonia unit - Bloomberg Source : ID:bloom.bg/2nDK5Hz
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.