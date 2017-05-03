BRIEF-Banco Macro S.A. announces pricing of notes offering

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Banco Macro SA
* Banco Macro S.A. announces pricing of notes offering under medium-term note program
* Banco Macro S.A. - has priced an offering of peso denominated notes in equivalent amount of US$300 million due 2022
* Banco Macro S.A. - intends to use net proceeds from offering of notes to refinance certain outstanding debt
* Banco Macro S.A. - offering is part of financing program for issuance of up to$1 billion aggregate principal amount of debt securities outstanding at any time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.