版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 05:47 BJT

BRIEF-Bancorp Of New Jersey Q1 earnings per share $0.17

May 10 Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc

* Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc announces first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Qtrly net interest income was $6.0 million compared to $6.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐