July 26 (Reuters) - Bancorpsouth Inc

Bancorpsouth Inc - declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share

* Bancorpsouth Inc - dividend represents increase of $0.015 per common share, or 12 percent, compared to its most recent dividend paid on July 3, 2017