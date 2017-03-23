BRIEF-Bank Coop to change name to Bank Cler, Basler KB boosts stake

March 23 Bank Coop AG

* Bank Coop says to become Bank Cler

* Bank Coop says to reduce board to seven members from nine, Chairman Lewin hands over role to deputy Sturm

* Bank Coop says Basler Kantonalbank boosts stake to 75.8 percent

* Bank Coop says to boost investments sharply in 2017 and 2018