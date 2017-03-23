BRIEF-Bank Coop to change name to Bank Cler, Basler KB boosts stake

BRIEF-Lifewatch says AEVIS VICTORIA accepts BioTelemetry's revised offer
* AEVIS VICTORIA SA ACCEPTS BIOTELEMETRY'S REVISED OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 Bank Coop AG
* Bank Coop says to become Bank Cler
* Bank Coop says to reduce board to seven members from nine, Chairman Lewin hands over role to deputy Sturm
* Bank Coop says Basler Kantonalbank boosts stake to 75.8 percent
* Bank Coop says to boost investments sharply in 2017 and 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)
* Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* Day clinics developed in South Africa (Adds CEO, CFO comment, growth plans)