2017年 3月 23日

BRIEF-Bank Coop to change name to Bank Cler, Basler KB boosts stake

March 23 Bank Coop AG

* Bank Coop says to become Bank Cler

* Bank Coop says to reduce board to seven members from nine, Chairman Lewin hands over role to deputy Sturm

* Bank Coop says Basler Kantonalbank boosts stake to 75.8 percent

* Bank Coop says to boost investments sharply in 2017 and 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)
