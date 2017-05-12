BRIEF-Bank First National Corp to acquire Waupaca Bancorp

BRIEF-Tag Oil says ERC'S 2P reserves estimates at March 31, were 4,143 mboe
* Tag Oil Ltd - ERC'S 2P reserves estimates at March 31, 2017, were 4,143 mboe compared to 3,619 mboe 2P reserves reported by Tag Oil at March 31, 2016
May 12 Bank First National Corp
* Bank first national corporation to acquire waupaca bancorporation, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Turkish Airlines signs with Jeppesen to optimize navigation capabilities
* Rignet is awarded a systems integration contract for expansion of a large scale midstream energy facility