BRIEF-Bank Mutual Corp announces branch office sales and consolidations

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Bank Mutual Corp
* Bank Mutual Corporation announces branch office sales and consolidations
* Bank Mutual Corporation announced that it will consolidate two retail branch offices into other nearby locations
* Bank Mutual Corp - After sales and consolidations, Bank Mutual will operate 57 banking locations in Wisconsin and one in Minnesota
* Bank Mutual Corp - Entered into agreement to sell 5 retail branch offices, including $52.6 million in deposits, $13.2 million in loans associated with offices
* Bank Mutual Corp - Pending sale consists of one office in Kenosha, two in Racine, and two in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and is expected to close in Q3
* Bank Mutual Corp - Terms of transaction were not announced
* Bank Mutual - Anticipates branch office sales, consolidations will provide approximately $1.3 million in net benefit to pre-tax earnings on annualized basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm