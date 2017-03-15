BRIEF-Bank Of America CEO Brian Moynihan's FY 2016 total compensation $15.9 mln

UPDATE 1-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
March 15 Bank Of America Corp
* Bank Of America Corp - CEO Brian Moynihan's FY 2016 total compensation $15.9 million versus $13.8 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
* Bank Of America Corp - CFO Paul Donofrio's total 2016 compensation was $10.6 million versus $10.6 million in 2015 - sec filing
* Bank Of America Corp - chief operating officer Thomas K. Montag's 2016 total compensation was $15.7 million versus $14.8 million in 2015
* Bank Of America Corp says chief risk officer Geoffrey S. Greener's total 2016 compensation was $9.5 million versus $8.7 million in 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2nnAiK0 Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.