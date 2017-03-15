版本:
BRIEF-Bank Of America CEO Brian Moynihan's FY 2016 total compensation $15.9 mln

March 15 Bank Of America Corp

* Bank Of America Corp - CEO Brian Moynihan's FY 2016 total compensation $15.9 million versus $13.8 million in FY 2015 - sec filing

* Bank Of America Corp - CFO Paul Donofrio's total 2016 compensation was $10.6 million versus $10.6 million in 2015 - sec filing

* Bank Of America Corp - chief operating officer Thomas K. Montag's 2016 total compensation was $15.7 million versus $14.8 million in 2015

* Bank Of America Corp says chief risk officer Geoffrey S. Greener's total 2016 compensation was $9.5 million versus $8.7 million in 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2nnAiK0 Further company coverage:
